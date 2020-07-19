UrduPoint.com
Turkey's 1st Electric Car To Roll Off Production Line By End Of 2022 - Erdogan

Sun 19th July 2020

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Turkey's first mass-produced electric vehicle will be ready by the end of 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We plan to complete the [construction of the] factory in 18 months and take our [first] vehicle from the production line in the last quarter of 2022," Erdogan said during the cornerstone laying ceremony in the northwestern Bursa province, as cited by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The president noted that Turkey had been waiting for this plant for as long as 60 years, calling it a "historic step.

In December of last year, Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) announced its plans to manufacture an electric SUV, the country's first domestically produced automobile, by 2022. TOGG's production plant was estimated at 23 billion liras ($3.7 billion).

TOGG is comprised of five Turkish companies: Anadolu Group, Kok Group, Turkcell, BMC and Zorlu Holding. The group was created in June 2018 to create Turkey's first fully domestically produced automobile. The group hopes to produce 175,000 vehicles annually, and create five different models by 2030.

