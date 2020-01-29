UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's 4th Polar Expedition To Start In February

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Turkey's 4th polar expedition to start in February

Turkish research team is set to depart for 4th National Antarctic Science Expedition from Istanbul on Feb. 9, the industry and technology minister said on Wednesday

SAKARYA, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish research team is set to depart for 4th National Antarctic Science Expedition from Istanbul on Feb. 9, the industry and technology minister said on Wednesday.

"Scientists who will carry out 15 projects in various fields such as earth and marine sciences, biology, chemistry, aerospace, and social sciences, are joining the journey," Mustafa Varank said.

The expedition will be carried out with Turkey's recently launched Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) Polar Research Institute, he stated.

Antarctica, the coldest continent on earth, has served as a scientific research zone since the signing of the 1959 treaty.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Istanbul From Industry

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

16 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

16 minutes ago

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires ..

19 minutes ago

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

19 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate condole with Rafi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.