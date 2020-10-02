UrduPoint.com
Turkey's 'Aggressive Behavior' In East Mediterranean Fraught With Consequences- Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed the belief on Friday that the EU summit's decision on Turkey was a message to Ankara that "aggressive behavior" would trigger consequences, also noting that relations could improve only if Turkey gave up its drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed the belief on Friday that the EU summit's decision on Turkey was a message to Ankara that "aggressive behavior" would trigger consequences, also noting that relations could improve only if Turkey gave up its drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Commenting on the results of the first day of the summit, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union was still ready for constructive dialogue with Ankara on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and would continue discussing the matter at December's summit. Michel also stressed the bloc's support for Greece and Cyprus, which urged for sanctions on Turkey over the violation of their sovereign rights.

"The European Union sent yesterday a message of unity, solidarity and determination. It made clear with absolute certainty that the cessation of any unilateral action is a precondition for improvement of the relations between the European Union and Turkey, and this is something we all desire. It also made abundantly clear the consequences that will occur should Turkey continue its aggressive behavior. Greece is absolutely satisfied by the results of the Summit and we are looking forward to the resumption, as soon as possible, of the exploratory talks, to which both sides have committed themselves," Mitsotakis said in his doorstep statement ahead of the Special European Council.

