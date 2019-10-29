Turkey's agreement with the United States on suspending the offensive in Syria's northeast and the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum on stabilizing the situation there supplement each other, but are not alternatives to each other, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Turkey's agreement with the United States on suspending the offensive in Syria's northeast and the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum on stabilizing the situation there supplement each other, but are not alternatives to each other, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Really, if we look at it, our cooperation with Russia and our agreement with the US are not alternatives to each other, they supplement each other," Samsar said.

Turkey is one of the few nations that makes genuine effort toward launching the Syrian Constitutional Committee in cooperation with Russia, Samsar stressed.

"Harmonious and trust-based cooperation between Turkey and Russia plays a big role both in the political process and in the events on the ground. I believe we will preserve this spirit of cooperation in future processes and will continue contributing to political settlement in Syria," Samsar added.

Turkey launched on October 9 its offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, to clear the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara. On October 17, Turkey and the US reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to enable the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units. Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a 10-point memorandum, under which Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol a 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.