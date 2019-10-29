UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Agreements With US, Russia On Syria Offensive Supplement Each Other - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Turkey's Agreements With US, Russia on Syria Offensive Supplement Each Other - Diplomat

Turkey's agreement with the United States on suspending the offensive in Syria's northeast and the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum on stabilizing the situation there supplement each other, but are not alternatives to each other, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Turkey's agreement with the United States on suspending the offensive in Syria's northeast and the recently signed Moscow-Ankara memorandum on stabilizing the situation there supplement each other, but are not alternatives to each other, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Really, if we look at it, our cooperation with Russia and our agreement with the US are not alternatives to each other, they supplement each other," Samsar said.

Turkey is one of the few nations that makes genuine effort toward launching the Syrian Constitutional Committee in cooperation with Russia, Samsar stressed.

"Harmonious and trust-based cooperation between Turkey and Russia plays a big role both in the political process and in the events on the ground. I believe we will preserve this spirit of cooperation in future processes and will continue contributing to political settlement in Syria," Samsar added.

Turkey launched on October 9 its offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, to clear the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara. On October 17, Turkey and the US reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to enable the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units. Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a 10-point memorandum, under which Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol a 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Ankara United States October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Islamabad police get special allocation for model ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's SCC Should Boost Administrative Powers of ..

3 minutes ago

FATF's grey list: China expresses concerns over po ..

22 minutes ago

JUI-F azadi march to be a flopped march: Parliamen ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to take action against violent protesters dur ..

3 minutes ago

Strong quake kills two in south Philippines

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.