Turkey's Aircraft Did Not Breach Syrian Border - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:25 PM

Turkey's Aircraft Did Not Breach Syrian Border - Russian Military

Turkey's military aircraft did not breach the Syrian border, no strikes at the Syrian forces were registered, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Turkey's military aircraft did not breach the Syrian border, no strikes at the Syrian forces were registered, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Monday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that four of the country's troops were killed and nine injured in clashes with the Syrian government forces in Idlib.

"The airspace over the de-escalation zone in Idlib is constantly being monitored by the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Turkish Air Force aircraft did not breach the Syrian border, no strikes on Syrian forces were registered," the center said in a statement.

