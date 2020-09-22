UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Akar, Libya's High Council Of State Head Discuss Latest Events In Libya

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Turkey's Akar, Libya's High Council of State Head Discuss Latest Events in Libya

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has met the head of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri and the two parties have exchanged the views on the latest developments in war-torn Libya, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Akar affirms to al-Mishri that Turkey will continue its training and consultative activities in the military and security fields in Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

"We will continue to support the legitimate government [the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord] and make efforts to reach peace and stability in Libya," the statement added.

Related Topics

Turkey Libya Government

Recent Stories

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

11 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

22 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

15 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

17 minutes ago

FC Marseille Says Has Evidence of Neymar's Racist ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.