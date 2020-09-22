ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has met the head of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri and the two parties have exchanged the views on the latest developments in war-torn Libya, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Akar affirms to al-Mishri that Turkey will continue its training and consultative activities in the military and security fields in Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

"We will continue to support the legitimate government [the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord] and make efforts to reach peace and stability in Libya," the statement added.