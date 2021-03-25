(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that he held a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and sides agreed to work on preventing ceasefire violations in Syria's Idlib.

"The conversation with Sergei Shoigu was very constructive. We agreed to take measures against the violation of the ceasefire in Idlib. Our goal is to ensure a sustainable ceasefire," Akar said in the parliament.