ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Monday his plans to discuss the grain deal with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a phone conversation.

"We are also negotiating with Ukrainian officials, and in the evening, we will hold talks with Russian defense minister Shoigu.

As always, we continue to work for peace, reconciliation and the normal course of affairs," Akar said, as quoted by the TRT Haber broadcaster.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attack were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.