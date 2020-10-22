UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Akar Says Russian S-400 Were Tested In Sinop In Accordance With Contract

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Thursday that his country had conducted tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in Sinop, noting that this was just scheduled work within the contract

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Thursday that his country had conducted tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems in Sinop, noting that this was just scheduled work within the contract.

Earlier this month, Turkey issued an international Navtex alert about artillery exercises in the area of the Black Sea town of Sinop from October 13-17. A defense source told Sputnik that Turkey had successfully tested the S-400 systems, previously purchased from Russia.

"Every purchase contract envisions tests. This is part of the acquisition program, these are purely technical activities," Akar said, as quoted by the Turkish broadcaster NTV.

