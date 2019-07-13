UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Akar Tells US Esper Ankara Must Take Measures To Counter Attacks At Syrian Border

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during a phone conversation that Ankara must take required actions to counter attacks from the Syrian border, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement.

"Akar emphasized that the only military force that is ready, competent and appropriate for the establishment of the safe zone in northern Syria was the Turkish Armed Forces," the statement said on Friday. "He reiterated that for Turkey, protection of its borders and people was the priority and in the face of intensive attacks from the Syrian border Turkey would have to take necessary measures and would not allow terror groups seeking safe haven right across its borders."

