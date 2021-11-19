UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Anadolu Agency Evaluating Reports Of Death Of Opposition Cleric Gulen In US

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Turkey's Anadolu Agency Evaluating Reports of Death of Opposition Cleric Gulen in US

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Turkish Anadolu Agency is evaluating information about the death of opposition Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen in the United States, Washington Bureau Chief Hakan Сopur said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that US-based cleric Gulen had been poisoned on his estate in Pennsylvania. Gulen's fellowship denied this information and published a video of the preacher praying. However, Turkish journalists said it was a montage of previously released videos.

"We are closely following what is happening. Sources in the US police and local media are not giving information on this matter. This does not mean that nothing happened on the estate. Probably, something happened, and it was not reported to the police.

However, the organization (of Gulen) will not be able to keep it hidden for long," Сopur wrote on Twitter.

The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gulen as FETO, which is an acronym for Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization, and has accused the cleric and his movement of being the main instigator of the failed coup attempt of 2016. Gulen and his followers reject the allegation. The US refuses to extradite the activist back to Turkey.

In Turkey over 80,000 people, including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers, were arrested on terrorism charges over suspected ties to FETO.

