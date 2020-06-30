UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate To Rise In June: Survey

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Turkey's annual inflation rate to rise in June: Survey

Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 12.14% in June, economists said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 12.14% in June, economists said on Tuesday.

A group of 16 economists polled by Anadolu Agency predicted an increase of 0.75% from May's yearly rate of 11.39%.

The consumer price index survey ranged between 0.45% at its lowest and 1.

3% at its highest � an average monthly increase of 0.70%.

Year-end inflation is forecast at 9.18%, which is an average of estimates ranging between 7.50% and 11.60%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due this Friday to release the official inflation figures for June.

The government's year-end inflation target for 2020 is 8.5%, as laid out in the new economic program announced last September.

Related Topics

Price May June September 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Indus Motor gets its new chairman

1 minute ago

Rs 29,720 mln allocated for 25 new NHA schemes in ..

1 minute ago

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 227,622 with 2 ..

1 minute ago

Africa free-trade vision clouded by virus and pace ..

5 minutes ago

KPESE uploads videos of courses for Grade 1 to 10 ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-dengue, masks distribution drives conducted

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.