ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023)

"We have at least 4,300 beds in guest houses and around 7,600 in university dorms. Our hotels and guest houses are currently accommodating about 72,000 people affected by the earthquake." Yazici said as quoted by Turkish news agency DHA.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that around 2.2 million people had been evacuated from the regions of the country hit by the earthquake.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 struck the South-East of Turkey on February 6, killing more than 36,000 and injuring more than 108,000 people. The underground shocks and the following aftershocks were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. Thousands people were killed and injured in Syria.