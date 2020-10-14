Arms sales from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased more than 100 times year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020 and amounted to $113.5 million, according to data from the Turkish Union of Exporters

The lion's share of the exports, worth over $76 million, was made in September, when the ongoing deadly Baku-Yerevan clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region have erupted.

Overall, Turkey's military exports to Azerbaijan in the first nine months of the year amounted to over $123 million, a six-fold rise when compared to the same period of last year.

Azerbaijan is so far the largest importer of Turkish arms this year.

Turkey has been vocal in its support for Azerbaijan amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, while Yerevan has accused Ankara of direct involvement in the clashes, something it has denied.