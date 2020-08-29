UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Artillery Drills In Mediterranean To Last Until September 11 Amid Row With Greece

Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Turkey on Saturday issued an international Navtex alert to carry out artillery exercises in eastern Mediterranean until September 11 amid the escalated row with Athens.

On Thursday, Turkey announced that it would hold gunnery exercises in the disputed area on September 1 and 2.

Vessels were advised to avoid visiting the exercise area.

The Turkey-Greece tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring calls to leave the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military measures.

More Stories From World

