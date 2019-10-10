WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Kurds in northern Syria face the threat of a humanitarian crisis with Turkey's invasion and the United States faces a national security crisis with Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists likely to re-emerge in a resulting power vacuum, US Senator Chris Murphy said in a press release.

"President [Donald] Trump's decision to abandon our Kurdish partners in northeast Syria and greenlight a Turkish invasion creates the likelihood of a humanitarian and national security disaster," Murphy said on Wednesday. "It torpedoes America's credibility as a reliable partner and creates a power vacuum that benefits ISIS [Islamic State] and makes America less safe."

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish troops stormed across the Syrian border killing at least seven civilians in the first day of an invasion that began almost immediately after Trump withdrew US forces from northern Syria.

Like other critics of the US pullout, Murphy warned that Turkey will slaughter Kurdish fighters, which Turkey considers terrorists, as well as civilians caught in the crossfire.

Murphy also accused Trump of making a deal to protect his business interests in Turkey over objections of his national security advisers.

Trump Towers Istanbul represents the most visible symbol of Trump family business ties to Turkey.

Trump claimed the US withdrawal from northern Syria was part of a longer term effort to pull American forces out of the middle East, where he says fighting has raged for decades and likely to continue in perpetuity with or without US military involvement.