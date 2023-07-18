(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Turkish drone developer Baykar, known for its Bayraktar unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UAV), has signed a cooperation agreement and acquisition contracts with the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the country, the office of the Turkish leader said on Tuesday.

Erdogan is visiting the Gulf countries from July 17-19.

"A cooperation agreement between the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry and the Baykar company was signed by Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and Assistant Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari," Erdogan's office said in a statement.

The two countries also signed a military cooperation plan and two acquisition contracts aimed at bolstering Saudi Arabia's defense and manufacturing capabilities, Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud said on Tuesday.

"With the support of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, I signed today a defense cooperation plan with HE Yasar Guler, the Turkish National Defense Minister, in line with the military and defense cooperation efforts between our two friendly countries," the defense minister tweeted.

Turkey has been supplying unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar TB2 to Ukraine since 2018. Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said earlier in July that he had signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkey on expanding drone production in Ukraine. On June 23, the drone company's CEO said that it intended to start production of Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci combat drones in Ukraine in 2025.