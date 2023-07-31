The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had concluded an agreement with Turkish drone developer Baykar on construction of a drone maintenance hub in Ukraine

Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin announced in July that Baykar had started building a plant in Ukraine to produce drones..

"A maintenance hub for unmanned aerial vehicles will be built in Ukraine. The document for its construction was signed today by (Ukrainian) Defense Minister (Oleksii Reznikov) and Turkish company Baykar Makina," the defense ministry said on Telegram.

The hub will be build shortly, the ministry added. Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said in late June that his company intended to start production of Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci combat drones in Ukraine in 2025.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.