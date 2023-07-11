Open Menu

Turkey's Bid To Join EU Has Nothing To Do With Sweden's Accession To NATO - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Turkey's bid to join the European Union is not connected with the accession of Sweden to NATO, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkey joins the European Union.

"NATO is NATO. The EU is the EU.

The United States is not part of the EU. The United States has previously voiced support for Turkey entering these talks with Europe and restarting these talks with Europe on EU membership. (US) President (Joe) Biden has had a very long, very public record on this subject, long before the question of Sweden's membership in NATO ever came on to the table. So as far as we are concerned, these issues are not connected," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.

