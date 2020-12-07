UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Slightly Down At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:11 PM

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,329.58 points on Monday, falling 0.10% or 1.29 points from the previous close

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,329.58 points on Monday, falling 0.10% or 1.29 points from the previous close.

At last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was flat at 1,330.87 points with a daily trading volume of 28.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.61 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.8190 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 7.7890 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 9.4850 from 9.4640, while one British pound traded for 10.5100 Turkish liras, down from 10.5500.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $49.10 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

