Turkey's Borsa Istanbul To Launch New 2 In-dices

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 07:36 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Turkiye's stock exchange Borsa Istanbul plans to launch two new in-dices, the BIST Sustainability 25 and BIST Participation Dividend, on Monday.

According to a statement from Bosra Istanbul on Friday, large and liquid companies performing high on sustainability have been selected for the BIST Sustainability 25 index.

"The index selects 25 companies with the highest daily average trading volume and the free float market value among the companies that provide minimum sustainability rating," the company said.

This new index will serve as a benchmark and underlying asset for retail and institutional investors who want to put their money in sustainability.

The BIST Participation Dividend Index will be made up of equities of companies that meet the selection criteria of the BIST Participation and BIST Dividend in-dices together.

"The BIST Participation Dividend Index will provide retail and institutional investors who make investment decisions according to participation finance principles to easily identify companies operating in accordance with these principles and that have the habit of paying dividends while making their investments," it said.

