Turkey's Cavusoglu Announces Plans To Start Visit To US On January 17, Meet With Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday announced plans to visit the United States on January 17 and, among other things, meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday announced plans to visit the United States on January 17 and, among other things, meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Out visit to the US will start on January 17. Our meeting with Blinken will take place on January 18 at 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT). We will hold a lot of contacts. Perhaps, we might go to Houston (in Texas) and open our new consulate general building there," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Sabah.

Cavusoglu specified that there is an intense presence of the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey, in Houston, and Ankara cannot leave the many Turkish citizens that live there.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Over 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and about 150,000 public officers and military personnel fired or suspended from work over suspected ties to FETO. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.

