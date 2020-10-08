Turkey's Cavusoglu Praises Hungary's Engagement With Turkic Council
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday expressed appreciation for Budapest's cooperation with the Turkic Council, following a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.
The council includes the Turkic-speaking nations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, which pledge to promote cooperation in various areas.
Hungary has an observer status within the organization.
"Held a frank meeting w/my friend FM Peter Szijjarto of #Hungary ... Appreciate Hungary's active engagement with the Turkic Council," Cavusoglu tweeted.
The minister added that preparations for the 7th Turkey-Hungary Joint Economic Commission meeting were underway.
The previous commission meeting took place in 2019, after which Szijjarto declared that boosting economic cooperation with Ankara was among Hungary's fundamental interests.