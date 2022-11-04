MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Finland and Sweden have taken some positive steps toward completing the memorandum they signed with Turkey for NATO membership although many points remain uncompleted, Turkish Minster of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members that have not yet ratified Finland and Sweden's accession.

"They are amending the laws in Sweden, but not all components not all points in the memorandum are completely implemented by these countries, we are very clear that there are positive steps," Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The minister also said that Ankara would like to see concrete steps from Finland and Sweden in fighting against terrorism.

"We would like these two countries to take concrete steps against terrorism because one of the top priorities for NATO is the fight against terrorism, in Madrid it was very clear in the conclusions and we would like to see concrete steps," Cavusoglu added.

In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. Turkey initially blocked their applications, citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of organizations which Ankara considers terrorist, particularly the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the process of accession of the two Nordic countries to the alliance. Ankara said then that the memorandum addressed its concerns.