Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Turkey's Cavusoglu Says Launch of SCC Proves Astana to Be Effective Int'l Mechanism

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said that the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, proves that the Astana format is an effective international initiative that delivers results and that, despite allegations, Turkey's military operation in north Syria is actually conducive to the political process in the war-torn middle Eastern country.

"In all our consultations with other Astana guarantors and the United Nations, we advocated the launch of our credible constitutional committee here in Geneva. After long and intense work, hard work, the committee will start working tomorrow. With this major step, the Astana format proves once again that it is an effective international initiative and it delivers results. As foreign minister of the Astana guarantor-states, we met today with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Mr.

[Geir] Pedersen, and we stressed that the committee will have our full support. All stakeholders have an interest in ensuring smooth functioning of the committee," Cavusoglu said.

According to the Turkish minister, the committee might pave the way for comprehensive political change in Syria which is the only way to establish lasting peace, stability and security in Syria.

"Contrary to allegations from certain circles, the operation Peace Spring will bolster the prospect for the political process. This is because the [Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish People's Protection Units] is a terrorist organization with a separatist agenda. Our operation contributed to the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity, these are the principles on which our political solution must be built," Cavusoglu said.

