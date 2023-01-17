MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will begin his two-day trip to the United States on Tuesday and is expected to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

The two diplomats last spoke on the phone in December. They discussed Ukraine's grain exports via the Black Sea under a Turkey- and UN-brokered pact with Russia as well as NATO's role in providing military support to Kiev.