Turkey's Cavusoglu To Participate In Virtual Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:53 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will join his NATO counterparts for an online meeting that will take place on Tuesday, the country's foreign ministry said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will join his NATO counterparts for an online meeting that will take place on Tuesday, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"H.E. Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate, via video teleconference (VTC), in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting that will be held on 1 June 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the meeting will discuss the preparations for the 2021 leaders summit and the 2030 Reflection Process, which is supposed to boost the alliance's political role. The sides will also take stock of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, as well as other NATO issues.

The NATO leadership summit is scheduled to be held on June 14 in Brussels.

