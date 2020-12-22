MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Bangladesh on Tuesday for talks on Rohingya Muslims living in the world's largest refugee camp, the Turkish ambassador in Dhaka said Tuesday.

The top Turkish diplomat will meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, to discuss a wide array of topics "ranging from trade and investments to the Rohingya refugee crisis," Mustafa Osman Turan told the Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu will also talk to the South Asian nation's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday. Turan said the two-day trip offered an opportunity for upgrading ties between the two Muslim countries.

Turkey has been seeking to position itself as a regional power and a champion of Islamic values. Turkish officials have repeatedly accused Myanmar of genocide after it launched a security operation in August 2017 to defeat armed groups allegedly belonging to the Buddhist country's Muslim minority.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh, which had already hosted well over 200,000 Rohingya refugees in a sprawling camp in Cox's Bazar, according to the United Nations estimates.