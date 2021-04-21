(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would visit Russia to discuss resumption of flights when the situation with coronavirus in his country normalizes.

On Friday, the daily increase in the incidence in Turkey hit a new all-time high at 63,082 new cases. On Tuesday, the highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths was registered at 346. Due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Turkey, Russia has limited air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1.

"Russia has limited flights due to the increase in cases of coronavirus in Turkey. The presidents of the two countries discussed this, and such a decision was made, there is no politics here.

But we have introduced additional restrictions. If we violate them, we will not achieve results, then our tourism will be at risk," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.

A Russian delegation will soon visit Turkey to assess the safety in the tourism sector, he recalled.

"Then we will go with the tourism minister to Russia, but only after the numbers on coronavirus are lower, now it makes no sense, we will not look convincing. We need to definitely reduce the numbers during Ramadan [until May 12]," the minister added.