UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Cavusoglu To Visit Russia To Discuss Flights Resumption Once COVID Wave Retreats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Turkey's Cavusoglu to Visit Russia to Discuss Flights Resumption Once COVID Wave Retreats

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would visit Russia to discuss resumption of flights when the situation with coronavirus in his country normalizes.

On Friday, the daily increase in the incidence in Turkey hit a new all-time high at 63,082 new cases. On Tuesday, the highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths was registered at 346. Due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Turkey, Russia has limited air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1.

"Russia has limited flights due to the increase in cases of coronavirus in Turkey. The presidents of the two countries discussed this, and such a decision was made, there is no politics here.

But we have introduced additional restrictions. If we violate them, we will not achieve results, then our tourism will be at risk," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.

A Russian delegation will soon visit Turkey to assess the safety in the tourism sector, he recalled.

"Then we will go with the tourism minister to Russia, but only after the numbers on coronavirus are lower, now it makes no sense, we will not look convincing. We need to definitely reduce the numbers during Ramadan [until May 12]," the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Visit Traffic April May June From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

3 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

56 minutes ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.