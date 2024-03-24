Open Menu

Turkey's 'Communist Mayor' Embarks On Conquest Of Istanbul District

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Fatih Macoglu, the popular "Communist Mayor" of a city in eastern Turkey, is now vying for control of a vibrant and hip Istanbul district along the Asian banks of the Bosphorus.

In 2019, he was elected mayor of Tunceli, a majority Kurdish Alevi city in eastern Anatolia known for being extremely secular and left-leaning.

During his five-year term, he won plaudits for knocking down the doors of his office as a form of transparency.

This time, in the March 31 elections, he is setting his sights on the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, a bastion of the secular opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The charismatic, moustached 55-year-old is standing as a candidate for the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), which has no seats in the national parliament.

In an interview with AFP during his election campaign in Kadikoy, Macoglu said his experience as mayor proved good governance was possible.

"The world is getting worse and I believe the Socialists can reverse this trend," he said.

"Socialists are competent to rule this country and this world."

