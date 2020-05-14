UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Coronavirus Case Count Exceeds 144,000, Death Toll Tops 4,000 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Turkey's Coronavirus Case Count Exceeds 144,000, Death Toll Tops 4,000 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Turkey's COVID-19 case count has grown by 1,635 to 144,749 over the past 24 hours, and the downward trend continued for the third day in a row, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding that the death toll reached 4,007.

On Wednesday, Turkey registered 1,639, down from 1,704 a day before.

"Today, we identified 1,635 new cases, the total number increased to 144,749. We lost 55 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,007," Koca tweeted.

According to the health minister, some 70 percent of COVID-19 patients have already recovered, and the number of recoveries grew by 2,315 to 104,030 over the given period.

Related Topics

Turkey From

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

26 minutes ago

Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance t ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain f ..

2 minutes ago

US Warns Maritime Industry Against Iran, North Kor ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Children With COVID-Linked Syndrome Cont ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Parly Discuss COVID-19 Response - Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.