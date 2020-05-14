ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Turkey's COVID-19 case count has grown by 1,635 to 144,749 over the past 24 hours, and the downward trend continued for the third day in a row, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding that the death toll reached 4,007.

On Wednesday, Turkey registered 1,639, down from 1,704 a day before.

"Today, we identified 1,635 new cases, the total number increased to 144,749. We lost 55 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,007," Koca tweeted.

According to the health minister, some 70 percent of COVID-19 patients have already recovered, and the number of recoveries grew by 2,315 to 104,030 over the given period.