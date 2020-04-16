ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Turkey's coronavirus death toll has increased by a record 125 to 1,643 in the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday.

"We lost 125 patients today, the death toll is now 1,643," he tweeted.

The country has also reported 4,801 new infection cases, bringing the total to 74,193. More than 7,000 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.