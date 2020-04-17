Turkey's coronavirus death toll has increased by a record 126 to 1,769 over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday

"Today, 4,353 new cases have been identified, with a total of 78,546 infected.

We have lost 126 patients today, with a total death toll amounting to 1,769. A total of 8,631 patients have recovered," Koca said on Twitter.

The daily death toll is the largest since the start of the epidemic in the country.