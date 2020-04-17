UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Coronavirus Deaths Hit Daily High, Toll Rises To 1,769 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:46 PM

Turkey's coronavirus death toll has increased by a record 126 to 1,769 over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Turkey's coronavirus death toll has increased by a record 126 to 1,769 over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

"Today, 4,353 new cases have been identified, with a total of 78,546 infected.

We have lost 126 patients today, with a total death toll amounting to 1,769. A total of 8,631 patients have recovered," Koca said on Twitter.

The daily death toll is the largest since the start of the epidemic in the country.

