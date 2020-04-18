UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Turkish health workers have detected 3,783 coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total tally to 82,329 with 121 more deaths making a total of 1,890, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday

This way, Turkey has overtaken Iran to become the worst affected middle Eastern country in the number of infections, although Iran has a significantly higher death toll which surpassed 5,000 on Saturday.

This way, Turkey has overtaken Iran to become the worst affected middle Eastern country in the number of infections, although Iran has a significantly higher death toll which surpassed 5,000 on Saturday.

More than 40,000 coronavirus tests were conducted over the past day, according to the health minister, and over 1,800 people have so far recovered from the virus.

Turkey is poised to overtake China soon in the number of infected, where the current total stands at 83,786, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

Turkish authorities have avoided imposing a nationwide lockdown, but instead restricted movement between cities and suspended all education, sports and public gatherings.

