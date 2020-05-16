UrduPoint.com
Turkey's COVID-19 Case Count Increases By 1,708 To 146,457 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Turkey confirmed 1,708 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the biggest daily rise since last week, and the total reached 146,457, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

On Thursday, Turkey registered 1,635 new cases.

"Today, we identified 1,708 new cases, the total number increased to 146,457. We lost 48 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,055," Koca tweeted.

According to the health minister, more than 70 percent of COVID-19 patients have already recovered, and the number of recoveries grew by 2,103 to 106,113 over the given period. On Thursday, Turkey reported 2,315 recoveries.

Earlier in May, the country eased the lockdown and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. Moreover, the elderly citizens were allowed to go outside without restrictions for the first time since March.

