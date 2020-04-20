UrduPoint.com
Turkey's COVID-19 Case Total Tops 86,000 As More Than 3,900 New Cases Confirmed - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Turkey since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 86,000, as more than 3,900 new cases have been reported over the previous 24 hours, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced on Sunday.

According to a graphic posted on Twitter by the health minister, the total number of cases reported in Turkey since the start of the outbreak is now 86,306, up 3,977 from Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 2,017 after 127 new deaths were reported, according to Koca.

A total of 11,976 people in Turkey have recovered after contracting the disease.

On Saturday, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced that a ban on entry and exit into 31 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, has been extended for 15 days as the coronavirus disease continues to spread throughout the country.

