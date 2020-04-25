Turkey has registered 2,861 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 107,773, Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca said Saturday, as daily new cases in the country continue to decline

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Turkey has registered 2,861 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 107,773, Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca said Saturday, as daily new cases in the country continue to decline.

The increase in the daily new cases is the lowest since April 3, with daily recoveries exceeding the number of new cases for a second consecutive day.

Over the past week, the figures ranged between over 4,600 and 3,000 new cases. On Friday, the country reported 3,122 new cases.

"Today, 2,861 new cases have been detected. It total, 107,773 have been infected. We have lost 106 patients today, with the death toll totaling 2,706," Koca wrote on Twitter.

According to the minister, 3,845 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 25,582.