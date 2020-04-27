UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's COVID-19 Cases Top 110,000, Daily Rise At Another Monthly Low - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Turkey's COVID-19 Cases Top 110,000, Daily Rise at Another Monthly Low - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Turkey has registered 2,357 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since April 1, with the total count now surpassing 110,000, Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca said Sunday.

On Saturday, the country reported 2,861 new cases, which is also one of the lowest figures in April. The record increase in daily new cases, 5,138, was recorded on April 11.

"Today, 2,357 new cases have been detected. In total, 110,130 have been infected.

We have lost 99 patients today, with the death toll totaling 2,805," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Another 3,558 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 29,140. Daily recoveries have been exceeding the number of new cases for a third consecutive day.

According to the minister, the number of people who have come into contact with those infected has decreased, and the country has reduced the number of tests conducted daily from 50,000 to 30,000.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter April Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Dubai College of Tourism launches online tour guid ..

3 hours ago

DHA’s four hospitals receive Joint Commission In ..

4 hours ago

Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart pre ..

4 hours ago

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.