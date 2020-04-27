ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Turkey has registered 2,357 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since April 1, with the total count now surpassing 110,000, Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca said Sunday.

On Saturday, the country reported 2,861 new cases, which is also one of the lowest figures in April. The record increase in daily new cases, 5,138, was recorded on April 11.

"Today, 2,357 new cases have been detected. In total, 110,130 have been infected.

We have lost 99 patients today, with the death toll totaling 2,805," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Another 3,558 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 29,140. Daily recoveries have been exceeding the number of new cases for a third consecutive day.

According to the minister, the number of people who have come into contact with those infected has decreased, and the country has reduced the number of tests conducted daily from 50,000 to 30,000.