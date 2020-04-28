UrduPoint.com
Turkey's COVID-19 Cases Top 112,000, Daily Rise At Another Monthly Low - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:05 AM

Turkey has registered 2,131 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 1, with the total count now surpassing 112,000, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Turkey has registered 2,131 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 1, with the total count now surpassing 112,000, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the country reported 2,357 new cases, which is also one of the lowest figures in April.

The record increase in daily new cases, 5,138, was recorded on April 11.

"Today, 2,131 new cases have been detected. In total, 112,261 have been infected. We have lost 95 patients today, with the death toll totaling 2,900," Koca said.

Another 4,651 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 33,791. Daily recoveries have been exceeding the number of new cases for a fourth consecutive day.

