Turkey's COVID-19 Count Rises By 4,600 Cases To Over 90,000 In 24 Hours - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Turkey since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 90,000, as more than 4,600 new cases have been reported over the previous 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

"Today, 4,674 new cases have been identified, the total number of infected is 90,980.

Today we lost 123 patients, the total number of deaths is 2,140. In total, 13,430 patients have been cured," Koca wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Turkish government extended the lockdown in the 31 provinces, among them Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya, for 15 more days.

To date, more than 2.4 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally, including over 167,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

