Turkey's COVID-19 Daily Rate Down Amid Easing Of Quarantine Measures - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Turkey's COVID-19 Daily Rate Down Amid Easing of Quarantine Measures - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Turkey records 1,158 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours compared to 1,368 infections the day before amid the relaxation of the quarantine measures, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday, stating that the total tally surpassed 150,500.

"Today, we identified 1,158 new cases, the total number increased to 150,593.

We lost 31 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,171," Koca tweeted.

Earlier in May, the country eased the lockdown and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. Moreover, the elderly citizens were allowed to go outside without restrictions for the first time since March. Moreover, on Saturday, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the country expected foreign tourists to return next month as Asian countries emerged from coronavirus lockdowns.  

