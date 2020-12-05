(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Turkey has registered 31,896 new COVID-19 cases and 196 related deaths over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily increment in the number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, the Turkish Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today, 31,896 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified. 196 patients have died, 14,705 have died since the beginning of the pandemic. 5,800 patients are in serious condition," the ministry said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said that several Turkish provinces, including Istanbul, are experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.