ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Turkey has recorded 1,022 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours amid the softening of the quarantine measures, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday, stating that the overall number of cases surpassed 151,615.

On Monday, the number of new cases stood at 1,158.

"Today, we've identified 1,022 new cases, the total number increased to 151,615. We lost 28 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,199," Koca tweeted.

These are the lowest daily increases in both new cases and fatalities since late March.

Earlier in the month, the country eased the lockdown and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. Moreover, the elderly citizens were allowed to go outside without restrictions for the first time since March.