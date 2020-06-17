UrduPoint.com
Turkey's COVID-19 Tally Increased By 1,429 In 24 Hours - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Turkey's COVID-19 Tally Increased by 1,429 in 24 Hours - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Turkey has recorded 1,429 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease compared to the previous day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the number of new cases stood at 1,467.

"Today, we've identified 1,429 new cases, [meaning] the total number has increased to 182,727. We have lost 19 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,861," Koca tweeted.

The number of coronavirus infections in the country has been slightly growing as the Turkish government allowed cafes, restaurants, and shopping malls to reopen earlier this month.

