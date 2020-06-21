UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's COVID-19 Toll Continues Growing In Daily Increments Of Over 1,200 Cases - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Turkey's COVID-19 Toll Continues Growing in Daily Increments of Over 1,200 Cases - Gov't

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 1,248 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, driving the cumulative toll to surpass 186,000 cases, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday.

The number of cases detected per one day in Turkey fell only couple dozens short of 1,500 this past Tuesday and Wednesday and then decreased to 1,304 on Thursday and 1,214 on Friday.

According to Koca's report, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start in Turkey has now grown to 186,493 cases.

Throughout the day, 22 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,927.

Total recoveries have reached 158,828, an increase of 1,312 from the day before.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

1 hour ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

15 minutes ago

Arsenal rocked by late Brighton winner, Watford re ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.