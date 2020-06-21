ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 1,248 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, driving the cumulative toll to surpass 186,000 cases, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday.

The number of cases detected per one day in Turkey fell only couple dozens short of 1,500 this past Tuesday and Wednesday and then decreased to 1,304 on Thursday and 1,214 on Friday.

According to Koca's report, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start in Turkey has now grown to 186,493 cases.

Throughout the day, 22 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,927.

Total recoveries have reached 158,828, an increase of 1,312 from the day before.