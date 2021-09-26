UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Crimea Remarks Do Not Ruin Prospects Of Erdogan's Visit To Russia - Peskov

Turkey's Crimea Remarks Do Not Ruin Prospects of Erdogan's Visit to Russia - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, September 26 (Sputnik) - The upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia can still be productive despite his recent remarks on Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

In his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, Erdogan noted the importance of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity, including the territory of "annexed" Crimea. He also called for more efforts to protect the rights of the Crimean Tatars.

The Turkish leader is planning to come to the Russian city of Sochi next Wednesday.

"It probably has left a bad aftertaste, so to speak, with such statements being made when the preparations for the upcoming visit are wrapping up. Nevertheless, this in no way ruins the prospects of holding a successful, substantial and constructive working visit of President Erdogan to Russia," Peskov said during a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

