ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkey's curfew, which was introduced because of the increase in coronavirus cases, does not concern foreign tourists, Turkish Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The restrictions, which Turkey introduced because of the pandemic do not concern tourists, so the curfew does not apply to them either," Ersoy said.

The minister added that the authorities were beginning to take the situation back under control, so further tightening of restrictions was unlikely.

Turkey is not planning to suspend the air traffic and tourists should be able to have no problem getting to the airport despite curfew, the minister said.

"If your flight is at the time of the curfew, you just have to have the ticket on you, there won't be any problems," the minister said.

Turkey has registered several record high numbers of new cases over the past week.