UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Curfew Does Not Apply To Foreign Tourists - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:17 PM

Turkey's Curfew Does Not Apply to Foreign Tourists - Minister

Turkey's curfew, which was introduced because of the increase in coronavirus cases, does not concern foreign tourists, Turkish Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkey's curfew, which was introduced because of the increase in coronavirus cases, does not concern foreign tourists, Turkish Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The restrictions, which Turkey introduced because of the pandemic do not concern tourists, so the curfew does not apply to them either," Ersoy said.

The minister added that the authorities were beginning to take the situation back under control, so further tightening of restrictions was unlikely.

Turkey is not planning to suspend the air traffic and tourists should be able to have no problem getting to the airport despite curfew, the minister said.

"If your flight is at the time of the curfew, you just have to have the ticket on you, there won't be any problems," the minister said.

Turkey has registered several record high numbers of new cases over the past week.

Related Topics

Turkey Traffic Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AVLC nabs six motorcycle lifters in karachi

40 seconds ago

Annual 4-day Int'l Urdu conference kicks off virtu ..

42 seconds ago

Facebook's Project Helps French, Belgian Media Gen ..

44 seconds ago

JCP to decide lawyers’ names for their appointme ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO's high-quality product enriches the customer ..

17 minutes ago

UAE activates tourist entry visas for Israeli pass ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.