UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Daily COVID-19 Tally Falls Below 10,000 For 1st Times Since March - Gov't

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Turkey's Daily COVID-19 Tally Falls Below 10,000 for 1st Times Since March - Gov't

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Turkey over the past day was less than 10,000 for the first time since early March, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey has been struggling with a spike in new cases in recent months.

In mid-April, the country reported the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,082, after which the situation began to gradually improve.

"Today, we have detected 9,385 new COVID-19 cases, 5,160,423 since the beginning of the pandemic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the number of fatalities grew by 207 to 45,626.

The deteriorating health situation prompted the Turkish government to impose a total lockdown in the country from April 29 to May 17. Since then, the country has been gradually easing the imposed restrictions.

Related Topics

Turkey March April May From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

4 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

4 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

5 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.