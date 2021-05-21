ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Turkey over the past day was less than 10,000 for the first time since early March, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey has been struggling with a spike in new cases in recent months.

In mid-April, the country reported the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,082, after which the situation began to gradually improve.

"Today, we have detected 9,385 new COVID-19 cases, 5,160,423 since the beginning of the pandemic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the number of fatalities grew by 207 to 45,626.

The deteriorating health situation prompted the Turkish government to impose a total lockdown in the country from April 29 to May 17. Since then, the country has been gradually easing the imposed restrictions.