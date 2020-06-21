UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Turkey's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Still Close to 1,200 - Gov't

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, consistent with the dynamic of the past two days, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Sunday.

After hitting a high of almost 1,500 cases on Wednesday, the daily increase in the number of cases in Turkey reversed and went down to 1,214 on Friday and 1,248 on Saturday.

According to Koca's report, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start in Turkey has now grown to 187,685 cases.

Over the past day, 23 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,950.

Total recoveries have reached 160,240, an increase of 1,412 from the day before.

